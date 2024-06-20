Just like dad: Tiger Woods’ son Charlie qualifies for first USGA event

Tiger Woods’ 15-year-old son is following in his father’s footsteps on the green.

Charlie Woods has qualified for his first USGA championship with the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur, The Associated Press reported. The tournament will be held in July at Oakland Hills Country Club northwest of Detroit.

The younger Woods had a rough start, marking a bogey and a double bogey at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida, but rebounded to fishing with 1-under 71, becoming one of our players to qualify for next month’s tournament, The Athletic reported.

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16. I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them,” Charlie Woods said, according to the AP.

Charlie Woods has been making a name for himself, becoming a high school state golf champion in Florida last fall. He’s also played with his 15-time champion father at the parent/child PNC Championship for the past four years. They had their best finish in that tournament in 2021, coming in second to John Daly and his son, The Athletic reported.

Tiger Woods has three U.S. Junior Amateur championships under his belt, taking the trophy in 1991, 1992 and 1993, and is the only three-time champion for the tournament, which is only for amateur golfers who are not yet 19 and have a handicap of 4.4 or less.





