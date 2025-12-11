Man accused of fatally shooting activist Charlie Kirk scheduled to appear in court

PROVO, Utah — The man accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk in September is scheduled to make an in-person appearance in a Utah courtroom on Thursday.

Tyler James Robinson, 22, is expected to appear in a Utah County court at approximately 12 p.m. MT. According to court documents, Robinson’s hearing will review the case status with attorneys. Judge Tony Graf is also expected to decide the extent of media access in the case.

Robinson’s defense team and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office have asked Graf to ban cameras in the courtroom amid concerns that a crush of media attention could interfere with the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

Media outlets, including The Salt Lake Tribune, The New York Times, CNN, The Associated Press and Fox News, filed a motion in November, asking the court to notify them of any future requests to limit access to the proceedings.

Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin Tyler Robinson is expected to make his first physical appearance in court today, not far from where Kirk was murdered in Utah County. pic.twitter.com/idSNJyF47U — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) December 11, 2025

There were 14 media outlets included in the motion.

Graf held a closed hearing on Oct. 24, and attorneys discussed Robinson’s courtroom attire and security protocols. Graf subsequently ruled that Robinson would be allowed to wear street clothes during his pretrial hearing. However, the judge ruled that the defendant must be physically restrained because of security concerns.

Kirk, 31, was shot while he spoke during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The founder of the organization Turning Point USA was speaking during the first stop of “The American Comeback Tour” when he was shot.

Kirk was using the tour to invite students on college campuses to speak and debate about controversial issues.

Robinson was taken into custody after surrendering to authorities on Sept. 11, 33 hours after Kirk was shot at the campus event in Orem, Utah. Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, tampering with a witness, and violent offense committed in the presence of a child.

Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

