Man charged with DUI after Biden motorcade crash

WILMINGTON, Del. — The man who crashed his car into a Secret Service SUV protecting President Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday night has been charged with drunken driving, police in Delaware said Monday.

James Cooper, 46, crashed his sedan outside Biden’s campaign headquarters as the president was leaving an event, Wilmington police spokesman David Karas told The New York Times. No one was injured in the crash, which authorities described as an “accidental collision,” Reuters reported.

In addition to the DUI charge, Cooper also faces one count of inattentive driving, Karas told CNN.

Authorities said Cooper hit a Secret Service vehicle that was being used to seal the area around Biden’s campaign headquarters for his visit, The Associated Press reported. After the initial crash, Cooper tried to keep driving through a closed-off intersection before he was surrounded by Secret Service agents, according to the AP.

Biden appeared to be surprised before Secret Service agents escorted him to his vehicle, where first lady Jill Biden was waiting, CNN and the Times reported.

