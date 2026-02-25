Man found dead buried in snow

DEER PARK, N.Y. — Police in New York are investigating the death of a man who was found buried in the snow.

The man’s body was found outside of a housing complex for people 55 and older in Deer Park, New York, News 12 Long Island said.

Police said a worker who had been contracted to shovel at the property found the man’s body just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, WPIX reported.

Officials have not identified the person, but people living in the housing complex said he lived near where he was found, News 12 reported.

The initial thought from detectives was that the man’s death was not criminal, according to WPIX. Still, anyone with information about his death was being asked to contact homicide detectives.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, Greater Long Island said.

Part of Long Island saw a record 31 inches of snow, WABC reported. The area where the housing complex is located had 24 inches of snow as of Tuesday afternoon, the the said.

