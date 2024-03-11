Man kills 2 teen children, wife before shooting himself, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida man fatally shot his wife and two teen children before taking his own life with a self-inflicted wound on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the alleged shooter was 60. His wife was 50, his son was 18 and his daughter was 13, the Miami Herald reported.

The identity of the shooter and victims have not been released by police, who said their next-of-kin had not been notified.

WPLG-TV, citing interviews with family members, identified the alleged shooter as Victor Penalba. He allegedly shot his wife, Yumara Martinez; Jason Penalba; and Stephanie Penalba.

Police responded to the Royalton on the Green Apartments in the northwest Miami suburb of Hialeah at about 9 p.m. EDT Sunday after receiving a call requesting a welfare check, the Herald reported.

“Once the officers arrived, they noticed a distinct foul odor emitting from the apartment,” Zabaleta said in a statement. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics arrived and helped officers break into the apartment, the detective said.

Officers allegedly found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, WSVN-TV reported.

“It appears that the father shot and killed his wife, daughter and son, before taking his own life,” Zabaleta said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

