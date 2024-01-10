Martell Holt of ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ accused of domestic violence

Martell Holt, who stars in the reality television show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Alabama on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Madison County booking records, Holt, 41, was charged with misdemeanor third-degree domestic violence/harassing communications, AL.com reported. He was held in the Madison County jail for approximately three hours and was released after posting bail, according to the news outlet.

Holt was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department, WAFF-TV reported.

Police did not release details of the circumstances that led to the arrest.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” airs on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, AL.com reported. According to the show’s synopsis on IMDb.com. “three high-powered African-American couples come together to help the thriving city of Huntsville, Ala., continue to grow.”

Holt has appeared on 58 episodes of the show between 2019 and 2023, according to IMDb.com.

He is an entrepreneur and CEO of the Holt brand, AL.com reported. The Huntsville native graduated with a degree in education from Alabama A&M in 2008, according to IMDb.com.

“Martell and Melody Holt, the most high-profile couple on the show, have dealt with long-term infidelity and been on the verge of divorce,” AL.com reported in 2020.

