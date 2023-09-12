Trending

McCarthy endorses Biden impeachment inquiry

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kevin McCarthy U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with reporters as departs from the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing a committee to launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” the California Republican said at a news conference announcing the decision. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

McCarthy said the allegations include claims of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

