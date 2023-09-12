McCarthy endorses Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing a committee to launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

>> Read more trending news

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” the California Republican said at a news conference announcing the decision. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

McCarthy said the allegations include claims of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption. https://t.co/3uoDlUB3Sy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 12, 2023

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group