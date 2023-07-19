Mega Millions: Here are the numbers for Tuesday’s $640M jackpot

Numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, which has grown to $640 million after three months without a winner, were drawn Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 19-22-31-37-54 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.

The next drawing is Friday night.

If someone matches all of the numbers, they have the option to take the cash with one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. A winner could also choose a lump-sum amount, which currently stands at $328.5 million before taxes.

Tuesday’s jackpot was the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, according to the promotion’s website. When no one matched all of the numbers on Friday, it marked the 26th consecutive drawing without a winner.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots