New ‘Stranger Things 5′ trailer drops month before final season

The latest trailer for the last season of “Stranger Things” has been released, about a month before season five begins streaming.

As Netflix teases, "the Hawkins crew are finally back together as they brace for their toughest challenge yet. With the town under military quarantine and Vecna unleashing fresh nightmares on our heroes, the stakes aren’t just raised — they’ve been turned Upside Down in this fifth and final season."

The season will be broken up in three parts: Volume 1 (four episodes) on Nov. 26, Volume 2 (three episodes) on Dec. 25, final episode on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

The final episode will also be shown in select theaters on Dec. 31.

