Orioles manager Craig Albernaz ‘doing good’ after being hit in face with line drive

BALTIMORE — Managing a major league baseball team is tough enough without having to worry about safety issues.

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz was injured when he was hit in the face by a line drive during the fifth inning of Monday’s game.

The 43-year-old first-year manager was hit when Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson rifled a foul ball into the dugout at Camden Yards, MLB.com reported. The ball was clocked at 70.6 mph.

Albernaz was quickly escorted out of the dugout by outfielder Taylor Ward and other team officials and was evaluated by medical staffers.

“I hit and then I kind of saw Alby holding his face. My heart kind of dropped,” Jackson said. “I was able to see him afterward and see he was doing OK.”

Craig Albernaz took a scary shot from a foul boul into the dugout pic.twitter.com/5oPiN0DtYd — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 14, 2026

The Orioles said that Albernaz returned to the dugout 45 minutes after he was hit, USA Today reported.

The team was losing 4-1 when Albernaz was injured.

“We hate seeing that, so I wish Craig the best,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re all pulling for him in this clubhouse, for sure.”

The manager returned briefly and was sporting a red mark on his right cheek, but he stayed long enough to hug Jackson after the infielder’s grand slam cut Arizona’s lead to 7-6 in the sixth inning, MLB.com reported.

“That was awesome,” said Jackson, who went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs. “You never want to hurt anybody, and Alby’s awesome. It sucked. But he wore it well and he’s in good spirits so it made me feel better.”

Craig Albernaz returned to Orioles’ dugout in 6th inning. Visible mark from where he got hit by foul ball earlier. https://t.co/Kbu1Akoik3 pic.twitter.com/GiNTOccOph — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) April 14, 2026

The Orioles rallied to win the game, 9-7. Pete Alonso put Baltimore ahead 8-7 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Jackson hit a solo shot for his second home run of the game in the eighth inning.

Albernaz did not attend his postgame news conference.

“He’s doing good. Just as a precaution, he’s going to get it scanned,” bench coach Donnie Ecker told reporters. “It really speaks to what Alby means here and the culture he wants to create. If it were up to him, he’d be sitting right here. Not surprised to see him (return to the dugout).”

As a minor-league catcher in the Tampa Bay Rays system, Albernaz was noted for his toughness. But even his wife, Genevieve, was impressed, giving her thoughts in a post on X.

“And we’re back in the dugout. This guy……" she tweeted, ending her comment with a laughing emoji.

And we’re back in the dugout. This guy……. 🤣 — Genevieve Albernaz (@GenevieveAlby) April 14, 2026

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