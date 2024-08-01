Paris Olympics: Simone Biles wins gold, Suni Lee gets bronze

PARIS — Simone Biles is once again taking home the gold.

Despite an error on the bars, she took home the all-around gold medal thanks to a strong floor routine, The Washington Post reported.

She messed up a transition from the upper bar to the lower one that affected her momentum, The Associated Press reported.

Teammate Suni Lee, the defending all-around champion, was awarded bronze.

Silver was won by Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, she and Biles were separated by more than a point with Biles having 59.131 and Andrade having 57.932. Lee had 56.465.

Lee won the gold during the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 after Biles had to drop out due to her mental health.

Thursday’s gold makes Biles the oldest Olympic women’s gymnastics champion since 1952, the AP reported.

She is also only the third woman to win two Olympic all-around titles, the last being in 1968, The New York Times reported.

All three medal winners are second-time Olympic all-around medalists. It is the first time that has ever happened, the Times said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 47 Simone Biles wins gold again PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the balance beam during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)





©2024 Cox Media Group