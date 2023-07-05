Police: 7-year-old killed after argument over jet skis leads to shooting on Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. — During an argument over jet skits in Tampa, Florida, on the Fourth of July, two people were shot including a young boy who later died, police say.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Tampa Police Department said around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called out to a shooting near the Courtney Campbell causeway just west of Ben T. Davis Beach. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound injury to his head and his grandfather with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Officials said that one group was mad because another group was riding their jet skis too close to the shore which is where children were in the water playing, according to WFLA.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that the argument escalated members of each group fired at each other, police say. The grandfather tried to shield his grandson during the shooting but both ended up getting shot.

The 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, WFLA reported. The grandfather sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy’s family identified him as 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia, according to the news outlet.

No arrests have been announced yet.