Puppy Bowl XXII: Team Fluff takes ‘Lombarky’ Trophy

There was a doggone dramatic finish in Puppy Bowl XXII.

Twilight scored a last-second touchdown on Sunday to lead Team Fluff to a 73-69 victory against Team Ruff in Puppy Bowl XXII.

Boba of Team Fluff won the Most Valuable Puppy Award in the annual event. Remy won the Underdog Award.

Since 2005, the Puppy Bowl has helped raise awareness for shelters and rescue groups nationwide, ESPN reported. Most of the dogs have been available for adoption.

AN INCREDIBLE FINAL PLAY that resulted in a REVIEW!?!? 😱 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/w6WGrYGYTs — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 8, 2026

This year’s game featured 150 dogs from 72 shelters. It also included a new exhibition for senior dogs, as the Team Oldies squad squared off against the Team Goldies.

The game was simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and Discovery+.

The votes are in... and BOBA is your 2026 #PuppyBowl XXII MVP! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qnSrVq2k1d — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 8, 2026

Dogs score touchdowns on a gridiron carpet when they cross the goal line — any goal line — with a toy in their mouth, according to The Associated Press.

After trailing at halftime, Coach Mutt-Daniel’s Team Fluff rallied to take a 56-48 lead over Team Ruff heading into the final quarter, ESPN reported.

To put it mildly, it was an awww-inspiring game.

“Puppy Bowl XXII celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories,” Joseph Boyle, head of content for Discovery Channel, said in a news release. “By introducing new segments like our senior spotlight and enhancing fan-favorite elements, we are creating a deeper connection to our audience and delivering the most entertaining sports spectacular on television.”

