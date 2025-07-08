Recall alert: 200K Ford vehicles recalled

Ford has recalled more than 200,000 vehicles because of a problem with the rearview camera display.
The recall affects the following vehicles:
2018-2022
- Transit Connect
2019-2020
- MKZ
- Edge
- Continental
- F-150
- Nautilus
- Fusion
2019-2023
- Ranger
- Mustang
2020-2021
- EcoSport
- Expedition
- Navigator
2020-2022
- Escape
- F-250SD
- Corsair
2020-2023
- Aviator
- Transit
2020-2024
- Explorer
2021-2024
- Bronco Sport
2022-2024
- Maverick
A software error can cause the camera to have a blank image or the image generated when in reverse may remain on the screen when the vehicle is no longer backing up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Dealers will correct the issue with a software update for free.
Owners will receive a letter in the mail after July 28 alerting them to the issue, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 directly with any questions. The carmaker’s internal recall number is 25S72, the NHTSA said.
