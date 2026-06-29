Recall alert: 96K Hyundais recalled over software error

Hyundai recalled more than 96,000 vehicles over a software error affecting the instrument panel display.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 96,310 vehicles from the 2025 to 2026 model years are impacted.

The error may cause the display to fail.

The following models are part of the recall:

Tucson

Tucson Hybrid

Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

The software will be updated through an over-the-air update or by a dealer, with the work being done at no cost.

Owners should be alerted to the problem after Aug. 22, but can call Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 304. You can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

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