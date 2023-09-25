Recall alert: Kia recalls 83K SUVs over rear camera issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of 83,667 Kia Sorento SUVs.

>> Read more trending news

The reason is due to an issue with the vehicles’ rearview cameras. A manufacturing error may allow water to seep into the camera, not allowing the camera to display an image, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects some 2019 Sorentos.

Dealers will inspect the camera and add additional waterproofing or replace the camera if needed. The repairs will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be alerted by mail starting Nov. 13, but they can also contact KIA customer service at 800-333-4542 with any questions, the NHTSA said.

Earlier this month, Kia recalled 144,000 2022-2023 Kia Sorentos after it was found that the rearview camera mounting clips could break. Owners of the vehicles that were part of that recall will be notified next month.

©2023 Cox Media Group