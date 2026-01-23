Recall alert: Live it Up Super Greens recalled, may be contaminated with Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of Live it Up Super Greens because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The FDA said Superfoods Inc. recalled both the original and wild berry flavors with lots beginning with the letter “A” for the powder version or “3″ for the sticks.

The recalled items were sold nationwide through either a direct-to-consumer website and Amazon, as well as through unauthorized third-party sellers via eBay, Walmart and other websites.

The following items are part of the recall:

Live it Up Super Greens, 8.5 oz., UPC 860013190804

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 8.5 oz., UPC 860013190811

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 30 sticks, UPC 850077468070

No other Live it Up products are being recalled and production has been paused on this specific variation as the company investigates the source of the contamination, the FDA said.

They came in green pouches with the lot code found on the bottom back of the package. They have expiration dates between 8/2026 and 1/2028.

There have been 45 people sickened by the product with 12 hospitalizations from Salmonella contamination.

If you have the recalled items, you’re told to throw them away. If you would like a refund, email the company and give your name, order number and a photo of the item showing the lot code.

