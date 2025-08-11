Trending

Recall alert: Sugar cookies sold at Target recalled

Hundreds of cases of sugar cookies sold at Target have been recalled because they may contain foreign material.

Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies with UPC 85239-41250 3 were recalled because they may contain wood, the Food and Drug Administration said.

They have lot number 25195, but have different best by dates depending on when they were removed from the freezer by store employees.

In all, 803 cases were recalled, each containing 15 units.

The cookies were sent to three distribution centers in Connecticut, Maryland and Ohio and then further distributed to stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Washington, D.C, the FDA said.

