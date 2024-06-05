Recall alert: Toyota recalls more than 100K trucks, Lexus SUVs over debris in engine

Toyota is recalling approximately 102,000 trucks and Lexus vehicles in the U.S. over debris in the engine potentially causing it to stall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall includes some Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX600 SUVs that have the V35A six-cylinder engine.

Debris from the manufacturing process may contaminate the engine and cause the main bearings to fail, the company said, which can result in an engine stall and loss of drive power, according to the NHTSA.

According to the NHTSA, a remedy was currently under development.

Toyota and Lexus vehicle owners can check their vehicle identification number at either the Toyota or Lexus recall page.

