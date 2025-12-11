Recall alert: YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats recalled due to risk of tipping over

Baby bath seats intended to support an infant have been recalled due to being unstable, causing them to tip over while in use, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, YCXXKJ Baby Bath Seats were sold on Amazon by BenTalk between May 2024 and October 2025. THe cost of the seats were between $34 and $40.

The CPSC said that the recalled products, “violate the mandatory standard for infant bath seats because they are unstable and can tip over while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to drowning."

The baby seats were produced in four colors -- blue, gray, pink and yellow, the CPSC said. They have two detachable arms that serve as a restraint, four suction cups on the bottom of the seat, and three toys -- a duck, a turtle, and a whale.

“Model: YD-1958” is printed on a tracking label located on the back of the bath seat.

The recall involves 8,960 bath seats, the CPSC said.

Customers should immediately stop using the seats and contact BenTalk for a refund.

They should also send two photos of the recalled bath seats to bentalkhere@outlook.com. The first photo should have “recalled” written on the front of the bath seat in permanent marker. The second photo should show the bath seat disassembled with the components removed.

For more information, customers can call 213-579-2588 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

