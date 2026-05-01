Run for the Roses: Kentucky Derby set for May 2

Get ready to don the hats and sip on a mint julep, it is time to Run for the Roses.

The most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby, will run on May 2 at Churchill Downs.

Post time for the 152nd Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET with Renegade as the 4-1 morning-line favorite, CBS Sports reported.

If he does win, it will be the third Derby win for trainer Todd Pletcher and the first for two-time Belmont Stakes winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Coming up behind Renegade are Further Ado and Commandment with 6-1 odds, then Chief Wallabee with 8-1 and The Puma with 10-1, according to CBS Sports.

Click here to see the entire lineup of horses.

Whichever horse crosses the finish line first will join 21 other Kentucky Derby winners still alive.

The oldest is Silver Charm, who is 32 years old and lives at Old Friends farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. Silver Charm isn’t the oldest former champion ever. That honor goes to Count Fleet, who died at the age of 33, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

While most of the 21 living champions have retired, Sovereignty is still in training and has raced this year, finishing second at the Oaklawn Handicap last month, the newspaper reported.

0 of 29 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Renegade trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - May 1: Renegade trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Albus runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 26: Intrepido trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 26, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Litmus Test runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Right To Party runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Commandment runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Danon Bourbon runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - May 1: So Happy trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: The Puma runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Wonder Dean runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Incredibolt runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Chief Wallabee runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 26: Silent Tactic trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 26, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Potente runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - May 1: Emerging Market trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Pavlovian runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Six Speed runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Further Ado works out on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - May 1: Golden Tempo trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 29: Fulleffort trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 27: Great White runs on the track during the morning training for the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 27, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 30: Ocelli trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 30, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) 152nd Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby alternate Robusta works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP) 152nd Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby alternate Corona de Oro works out at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

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