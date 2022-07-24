T-Mobile proposes paying customers $350M to settle 2021 data breach T-Mobile US Inc. has proposed paying customers affected by a 2021 data breach $350 million, according to a Friday, July 22, 2022, securities filing.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile US Inc. has proposed paying customers affected by a 2021 data breach $350 million, according to a Friday securities filing.

The preliminary class-action settlement was filed with the federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, and would also cover legal fees and administrative costs, Reuters reported.

The cellphone carrier also pledged to spend $150 million to boost security through the close of 2022 and throughout 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Per the filing, T-Mobile admitted no liability, wrongdoing or responsibility, and the proposed settlement could win court approval as early as December, the Journal reported.

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile disclosed the data breach in August 2021, saying at the time it affected more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers. That figure has since ballooned to an estimated 76.6 million people, Reuters reported.

The company has stated that the information breached included names, addresses, birth dates, driver’s license data and Social Security numbers. Friday’s settlement covered nationwide litigation combining at least 44 proposed class-action lawsuits, the news outlet reported.

A 21-year-old American living in Turkey claimed credit for the hack, the Journal reported.

