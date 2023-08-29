Teacher accused of being intoxicated at school, authorities say

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A northeastern Alabama teacher is accused of being intoxicated on campus during school hours, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Melissa Ann Harris, 49, of Fort Payne, was arrested on Monday and charged with public intoxication, possession of alcohol on school grounds and possession of a controlled substance, according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Officials with the Fort Payne school system contacted police Monday to report a suspicion of an intoxicated teacher, AL.com reported. School officials said the incident occurred at Fort Payne Middle School, according to WAAY-TV.

The incident remains under investigation by Fort Payne PD and Fort Payne City School Officials.



https://t.co/9ex2RwHzYI — WAFF 48 (@waff48) August 28, 2023

According to the Fort Payne Middle School’s online staff directory, Harris is listed as a teacher at the school.

A school resource officer responded to the school and arrested Harris after interviewing her, WAFF-TV reported.

Officials said that Harris was also in possession of a prescription that was not in her name, according to WAAY.

Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett told WAFF in a statement that the matter was turned over to law enforcement officials and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office. Jett added that no students were in danger.

“We have no further comment pending the current internal and criminal investigations,” Jett said in his statement.

Harris was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center, WHNT-TV reported. Bail was set at $4,500, online booking records show.

An investigation is ongoing.