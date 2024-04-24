Woman wins $1M in lottery raffle after finding ticket hidden in Tupperware container

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A woman won big after taking her past lottery tickets to the store to check just in case they happened to be a winner and one of them happened to be one.

Oregon Lottery said that Leslie Carr, 52, had a stash of tickets in a Tupperware container, and inside happened to be a winning Raffle ticket.

Carr claimed a prize on Monday. She won $1 million and found out after she brought her tickets back to Fred Meyer in Happy Valley where she bought her tickets, the lottery said.

“I had no idea I was the winner,” said Carr, according to the lottery. “If it weren’t for the billion-dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot. We don’t check our tickets.” A winning $1.326 billion Powerball win was made in Oregon, according to USA Today.

She had scanned a few of the tickets and one of them came back as a winner from a drawing on March 15. The machine displayed a message that said she had to go to the lottery office, KPTV reported. Carr was unsure about the message and had a Fred Meyer employee double-check the ticket for her.

“I heard him say, ‘Oh, I can’t cash this because your prize is worth over $1,000,’” she said, according to the news outlet. “That’s when I started getting butterflies.”

