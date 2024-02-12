Volusia County works to repair coastal access damaged by nor’easter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County say the beaches have lost a significant amount of sand due to recent weather.

Crews were out last week working to fill in missing sand in coastal areas around the county.

Officials said sand was eroded from the dunes to the shoreline due to nor’easter winds and currents.

Most of the stairs and ADA ramps are closed because of the significant elevation drop.

County leaders hope that will change with the weather.

“One thing about nor’easters is that we’re hoping for is typically when the winds turn and the waves die down the sand can come back really fast,” said Jessica Fentress, Volusia County’s coastal director.

County leaders are recommending anyone coming to the beach to instead visit an off-beach park.

