Walk for Winnie 2019 at SeaWorld

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for Walk for Winnie on Saturday, September 28th hundreds of graduates from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies, along with their families, friends, supporters, doctors and nurses will gather at SeaWorld® Orlando for Walk For Winnie presented by Panera Bread®.
Every day, the highly skilled and compassionate team at the Alexander Center for Neonatology provides the highest-level of lifesaving care for critically ill newborns, with one ultimate goal in mind: to help these babies thrive and beat the odds.
Walk For Winnie is a chance to build an ongoing community of support, awareness and funds. These funds are crucial in ensuring every baby treated in our NICU receives the best care possible.
To register, visit http://give.orlandohealth.com/site/TR/WalkForWinnie/WalkForWinnie-WFW?pg=entry&fr_id=1240
