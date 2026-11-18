AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — Touring the world's largest wildlife crossing, Beth Pratt stepped carefully through freshly planted native vegetation and held up her hand for silence.

“Hear that? We're listening to birdsong right now, on top of one of the busiest freeways in the U.S.!” a beaming Pratt, one of the project’s leaders, said excitedly. “That makes my heart glad.”

The warbling was the latest sign that the bridge, spanning U.S. 101 and a feeder road about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, is already in use by animals ahead of the official Dec. 2 opening ceremony.

Just two weeks earlier, motion-sensor cameras captured a lone coyote believed to be the first mammal to make the trek safely across. Days after that momentous crossing, three juvenile coyotes were seen on camera playing in the brush beneath the 10-foot (3-meter) sound-dampening walls that line the span.

“They don't care about ribbon cuttings,” laughed Pratt, president of the nonprofit Wildlife Crossing Fund.

About 300,000 cars a day travel that stretch of the 101 in Agoura Hills, a small city surrounded by a patchwork of protected wildland that the new crossing will connect. Fencing along the freeway funnels animals to the crossing.

The bridge, with a landscape that's indistinguishable from surrounding hillsides, stretches 1,250 feet (380 meters) in two sections over the roadways to give animals hemmed in by urban sprawl a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains and beyond.

It is named the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing for the late philanthropist whose foundation donated $25 million toward the $114 million total budget. The cost ballooned from an initial $92 million, and the money came from donations from 6,000 members of the public, as well as grants from nonprofits and state funds set aside for conservation purposes. Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the earliest donors after a funding drive was launched a decade ago.

Waiting for the cougars

Pratt said for her the real official opening will be when a mountain lion, a species listed as threatened in California, finds its way to the overpass.

The star of the campaign to build the bridge was the cougar — known as P-22 — an LA celebrity in its own right who traveled across freeways and made a home in a huge Los Angeles park. P-22, who was euthanized in 2022 after likely being hit by a car, became a symbol of the shrinking genetic diversity of wild animals that must remain all but trapped by sprawling development or risk becoming roadkill. Thousands attended a memorial service for him.

Scientists tracking mountain lions fitted with GPS collars found over decades that roadways were largely confining animals in mountains that run along the Malibu coast and across the middle of Los Angeles to Griffith Park, where P-22 settled.

During the tour last week, Pratt wore a shirt emblazoned with an image of the beloved cougar. She hopes to eventually erect a statue of P-22 on the side of the new bridge.

Caged by concrete, killed by cars and sickened by rat poison, the isolated pumas risk inbreeding themselves into extinction, scientists and state wildlife officials say. A report just last week from the University of California, Davis, found that at least 780 mountain lions — or 18% of the state’s population — are killed by vehicles each year.

“The story of P-22 was just so compelling,” said Mari Galloway, California program director for the nonprofit Wildlands Network. “We saw the peril in what happened to that particular cat. It was demonstrative of what these mountain lions are facing in this part of the landscape.”

Galloway's group, which was not involved in the Annenberg crossing, hopes the new bridge will spur the construction of many others across California and the nation. The Wildlands Network is working with state transportation officials in the early stages of planning a wildlife bridge for a stretch of highway in the Mojave Desert east of Los Angeles where bighorn sheep roam.

Wildlife crossings — bridges and tunnels — are common in western Europe and Canada. A famous one in Banff National Park in Alberta spans the Trans-Canada Highway and is frequently used by bears, moose and elk.

A large overpass in Colorado over Interstate 25, along with other mitigation efforts including underpasses and fencing, has contributed to a 91% decrease in wildlife collisions, that state's parks and wildlife department announced in September.

Hummingbirds, bees and spiders too

Atop the Annenberg crossing, Anthony Deascentis, a field inspector for the California Department of Transportation, waved Pratt over to some scrub brush. He pointed out an orb-weaver spider, as big as a silver dollar, building an elaborate circular web.

“There's also a good amount of bees enjoying the native plants,” said Deascentis. In addition, he's spotted an oak titmouse, sparrows and hummingbirds — further evidence that wildlife are taking to the new terrain even as crews using heavy machinery continued to fill in the landscape on the bridge's south side.

Jeff Sikich, a biologist for the National Park Service who collars and tracks cougars and other wild animals, said the next step will be to implant “biologgers” that will allow scientists to also monitor physiological data like heart rate, body temperature and activity levels. With that information, they'll be able to tell if the animals are stressed while using the wildlife bridge, or “if they're relaxed up there.”

Sikich said in recent weeks scientists have detected multiple mammals in the hills nearby the new span, including bobcats, deer, gray foxes and a female mountain lion with two kittens.

He said they're “sniffing around,” hopefully getting ready to make the crossing.

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