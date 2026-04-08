Toronto's Double-A New Hampshire farm team scores 8 runs in 2nd inning before its first hit

PORTLAND, Maine — Toronto's Double-A team in the Eastern League scored eight runs in the second inning before getting its first hit of the game.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored twice more in the inning while getting one hit, taking a 10-2 lead in a 12-7 win over Boston's Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night.

New Hampshire benefitted from eight walks, four wild pitches, two hit batters and a sacrifice fly plus the two-run single by 27-year-old Ismael Munguia.

Hayden Mullins had five walks and Jorge Juan three.

Since 1961, no major league team has scored more than four runs without getting its first hit in an inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

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