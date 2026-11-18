SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Wednesday that his troops demolished the lavish home of a prominent gang leader in Haiti known as Jeff. It wasn't immediately clear if he was killed.

Bukele posted a video on X that depicts an old video of Jeff posing in front of his mansion in the Caribbean country and then cuts to Salvadoran helicopters flying toward it as they fire shot after shot, with big plumes of smoke rising from Jeff's home.

“My gift to the Haitian people on the anniversary of the Battle of Vertières,” Bukele wrote.

The 1803 battle was critical in helping secure Haiti's independence from France and transforming it into the world's first Black republic.

It wasn’t immediately known if Haiti’s police and army were involved. A U.N.-backed gang suppression force said that it wasn’t involved.

Hours after the announcement, thousands of Haitians marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince and beyond for the second consecutive day in praise of El Salvador's leader as they chanted, "Bukele! Bukele!"

Among those celebrating Wednesday's attack was Mario Jean-Pierre, a 45-year-old salesperson in Port-au-Prince.

“Jeff is a criminal and I hope he died,” he said. “We asked for help; Bukele answered us.”

Gang leader flaunted pool visible by satellite

Jeff is considered one of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders. His real name is Jeff Larose, but he's known as Jeff Canaan, Jeff Gwo Lwa and Taliban. His so-called Taliban gang, which has a couple hundred members, has long controlled a community known as Canaan in northern Port-au-Prince.

“It is one of the most organized gangs, with the strictest territorial control,” said Diego Da Rin, a Haiti expert with International Crisis Group.

Da Rin said the attack on Jeff’s home was the obvious next step for Bukele’s operations.

Jeff built the home in mid-2024, complete with a pool emblazoned with his logo.

“It’s very easy to identify it by satellite,” Da Rin said. “It was a very defiant act by him.”

He noted that Jeff’s home was very vulnerable to an aerial attack, but it was built in a place where attacking it by land would have been extremely difficult.

Da Rin said Jeff was among a handful of gang leaders who have built mansions in recent years.

“In a way, they felt untouchable in their territory,” he said.

The use of explosive drones and helicopters, which Haitian police and military lack, has changed that.

While it has allowed forces to chase after gangs more efficiently, it also has multiplied the number of innocent victims and prompted gangs to retaliate against civilians.

“It is not surprising that gangs would seek to undermine enthusiasm for the arrival of new forces by targeting civilians who have expressed support for security operations,” said Sandra Pellegrini, a senior analyst with Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.

She and Da Rin warned that despite Bukele's attacks against Haitian gangs, one persistent challenge is forces retaining long-term control over territories recaptured from gangs, further placing civilians at risk.

Two powerful 'warlords' under attack

Da Rin said he doubts Jeff was staying at the mansion when it was attacked early Wednesday given that on Nov. 8, Salvadoran troops attacked the home of Wilson Joseph, best known as Lanmò San Jou and leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. He wasn’t killed in the attack.

Da Rin said gang leaders have several residences and can always seek shelter in any home within the territory they control.

He noted that Jeff and Lanmò San Jou are allies and control the main roads north and east of Port-au-Prince that lead to other cities and towns, charging tolls that have become their main source of revenue.

“He and Lanmò San Jou are arguably the most powerful warlords in Port-au-Prince,” Da Rin said.

Jeff operates in Canaan, which was established as an informal community after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti in January 2010. Tens of thousands of people are estimated to now live there.

Last month, Bukele deployed around 2,500 troops to Haiti after four of their own came under attack on Oct. 18 while deep in gang territory. They remain missing.

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Associated Press reporters Pierre-Richard Luxama and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti contributed to this report.

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