Japan’s cherry blossom season begins with first flowering confirmed in 3 cities

TOKYO — Cherry blossom spotters from the Japanese government announced Monday the first blooming of the country’s favorite flower in three cities, marking the official start of the season.

Japan Meteorological Agency officials examined the benchmark tree of the Somei Yoshino variety in three locations — Kochi in the southwest, and Gifu and Yamanashi in central Japan — declaring they found more than five flowers on each tree, the minimum required for the announcement.

The tree in Kochi blossomed first, for the third year in a row, six days earlier than the average year, the JMA said. Those in Gifu and Yamanashi were nine days earlier than the average.

Shinobu Imoto from Kochi Meteorological Agency told TBS television that low rainfall during the winter and longer hours of sunshine might have helped the early blooming.

Cherry blossoms, or “sakura,” usually reach their peak in late March to early April, as the country celebrates the start of a new school and business year. Many Japanese enjoy walking or picnicking under the trees.

In recent years, communities near cherry blossom viewing venues have complained about littering, noise and other issues linked to overtourism.

Sakura have deeply influenced Japanese culture for centuries.

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