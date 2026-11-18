Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullintestified before Congress on Wednesday about threats facing the country as a string of cyber and technology issues rattles Americans. Mullin, whose department includes the agency tasked with protecting the country's cyber infrastructure, defended his choice to fly to a college football game the day after a nationwide ground stop left people stranded across the country.

The House Homeland Security Committee hearing, a yearly standard, is also the first opportunity for Democrats after their midterm drubbing of Republicans to grill the Cabinet official who is key to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Elsewhere in Congress, Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be speaker of the House, putting him on track to make history as the nation's first Black lawmaker in the role. Jeffries, who ran unopposed, secured the nod during closed-door voting ahead of a full vote in January by the new House — where he faces a restive party eager for a change.

Trump, meanwhile, landed in China earlier Wednesday, where he hopes to reinforce the U.S. status as the world's leading technological power. That posture is complicated by the recent outages, putting Trump on the defensive ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with the presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Here's the latest:

Incoming class of House Democrats meets with Obama

Former President Barack Obama is meeting with the incoming class of House Democrats in Washington on Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the private gathering who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The meeting, convened by House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, comes just hours after House Democrats overwhelmingly nominated Jeffries to become speaker, putting him on track to make history as the nation’s first Black lawmaker to hold the gavel.

Obama, the nation’s first Black president, remains one of the Democratic Party’s most prominent figures nearly a decade after leaving office, though those close to him have emphasized that he now plays a more advisory role.

US military down to two aircraft carriers in the Middle East

The U.S. military is down to two aircraft carriers in the Middle East with the departure of the USS George Washington from the region.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet confirmed that the Japan-based USS George Washington was now under their control and “conducting routine operations” in the area.

The development comes just two days after the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the Middle East, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to three. The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, remains in the area.

US and Venezuela sign military agreement, Hegseth says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking in Venezuela, said the two countries have signed an agreement to reestablish military ties, from training to intelligence sharing.

Hegseth also said that following the January capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the U.S. military, the country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner.”

Hegseth also praised the “close cooperation” with interim President Delcy Rodríguez that allowed officials “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all.”

The Pentagon did not immediately offer further details on the new partnership.

Rodríguez separately lauded the opportunity to strengthen the military partnership.

“I hope that this technical-military cooperation … can be brought to its highest possible level, so that ... we may address common threats,” she said.

▶ Read more

Black lawmakers reflect on Jeffries vote

The vote to nominate Hakeem Jeffries as the next speaker of the House was a particularly emotional moment for longtime Black members of Congress.

Rep. Maxine Waters of California called it perhaps the most significant vote she has ever cast and a day that she never thought she would see.

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York said he thought back to the 13 original members of the Congressional Black Caucus. “Could they have even dreamt of this day?”

Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland said he flashed back to being sworn in with the late John Lewis back in 1987.

“It was very emotional. You could feel a sense of presence of so many people who have worked and toiled to try and find a way to create a Congress and create a government that reflects the best of America,” Mfume said.

House hearing on worldwide threats ends

The hearing included testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, FBI deputy director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

The hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee was aimed at assessing threats 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

‘We are not killing people,’ Mullin says under immigration crackdown scrutiny

House members scrutinized DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin during Wednesday's hearing on immigration enforcement actions that have led to fatal encounters, shortened training, and incomplete background checks for officers in the field. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an unprecedented hiring spree — 12,000 new officers and special agents to double its force. In one prominent case, an ICE agent with a troubled mental health history shot and killed a Colombian man in Maine. Mullin said some agents who haven't completed training or background checks are placed on administrative leave until they are completed. Tense exchanges centered on the deaths caused by ICE agents including those of Renee Good, Alex Pretti and Lorenzo Araujo Salgado. "We are not killing people," Mullin responded to Rep. LaMonica McIver. "You are killing people," McIver replied. "No m'am. That's your opinion," he said, ending the exchange.

Nike to give valedictorians custom sneakers after Mississippi’s Colom asked

The sneaker giant announced Tuesday it would be gifting custom Air Force 1s to every high school valedictorian in the country.

Democrat Scott Colom, who is poised to become the state's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, had called on Nike to honor his historic election by gifting every high school valedictorian in his state a pair of his favorite sneakers.

Nike responded and said it would expand the giveaway to top students across the country.

Colom suggested the sneaker design give a nod to Hiram Revels, a fellow Mississippi senator who was the first African American to serve in Congress.

Mullin, Puerto Rico representative Hernandez spar over killings by immigration officers

A testy exchange between Mullin and Pablo Jose Hernandez, Puerto Rico’s representative in Congress, erupted over investigations into the deaths caused by Homeland Security Department law enforcement agents.

Hernandez asked Mullin for an update on the status of investigations into the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers in January amid the administration's immigration crackdown. He also inquired about Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, who was killed in July in Maine as well as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, fatally shot by an immigration officer shortly after Guerrero in Texas.

“I cannot talk about ongoing investigations, but I can talk about the angel families,” Mullin said.

Does that justify the killings? Hernandez asked.

Mullin began responding, saying that it never justifies it, when Hernandez asked: “Why do you have to bring up that comparison? That is very disrespectful to those people.”

Mullin went on, referring to angel families — a term frequently used by the Trump administration to refer those whose family members were killed by someone in the country illegally — saying Hernandez should talk about them.

Newsom unveils proposals to crack down on AI

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the influence of artificial intelligence is spurring a “national crisis of confidence.”

The potential 2028 presidential candidate, who is leaving the governor's office in January, issued a proposal on Wednesday calling on California to expand AI oversight. It calls on the industry to submit to mandatory independent testing, stronger requirements for reporting safety incidents and limits on systems improving themselves.

He proposes giving the state power to order an AI company to immediately shut down a model if officials determine it poses a potential catastrophic threat. He vetoed a so-called kill switch bill in 2024.

Newsom said he plans to speak to his successor, Gov.-elect Xavier Becerra, about his proposal later Wednesday.

Newsom said there’s an urgency for governments to address threats posed by AI. He blasted the Trump administration’s response to a series of tech outages that have surfaced over the past week.

“I don’t think there’s much trust in this administration on these issues,” Newsom said. “Too many times, we’ve been lied to by this administration.”

In Senate farewell address, Ohio’s Jon Husted says ’selfishness must be forsaken for selflessness'

The Republican, who lost his retention bid Nov. 3 to Democrat Sherrod Brown, suggested "the algorithm that we might be trapped in" has caused Washington's elected representatives to lose perspective on "what this place is supposed to be about."

Reflecting on his 25 years in public service, Husted observed that the national debt has exploded in his 59 years of life, as “the collective ‘we’ stopped sacrificing for the future and started taking from it.”

“From this Capitol, the harvest that was supposed to be planted for the future has been devoured,” he said.

Husted was tapped last year to fill the seat vacated by JD Vance as the latter ascended to the vice presidency.

His appointment expires Dec. 15, when Brown — a former three-term senator who lost his seat to Sen. Bernie Moreno in 2024 — will finish out Vance's final two years.

Sen. Sanders welcomes working with MAHA on issues such as food labeling, junk food ads

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he can find common ground with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement, even though he has "profound disagreements" with Kennedy on vaccines.

The Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats said in a call with reporters that he “can work with the MAHA people” on areas of shared interest such as improving food labeling and getting junk food advertisements off the airwaves.

Sanders, who is likely to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee next year, also said he thinks his newly announced plan to use the role for a " Medicare for All push " is aligned with the MAHA mission.

“We want to keep people out of hospitals, out of emergency rooms, by keeping them healthy,” he said.

On the same call, Sanders teased plans to investigate Kennedy’s leadership, saying the health secretary is “into conspiracy theories.”

Mullin says he wasn’t involved in export controls of Nvidia chip sales to China

Mullin disavowed involvement during the House Homeland Security Committee worldwide threats hearing.

Asked by Democratic Rep. Seth Magaziner whether he was concerned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had resisted implementing export controls on certain chips sold by Nvidia to China that others in the administration supported, Mullin denied any knowledge.

“This wasn’t something I’m dealing with. It’s outside of my lane,” he said.

Mullin also said he did not learn that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was having an affair with a suspected Chinese spy until the news had broken publicly.

“The way that I understand it is because this is a spy outside of just our network, and they were handling it in different agencies. If it was a direct threat to the homeland, I would have been read in on it.”

Hegseth is in Venezuela to meet with interim authorities

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is visiting Venezuela to meet with interim authorities Wednesday, underscoring efforts by the Trump administration to deepen its influence in the Latin American country since U.S. forces ousted then-President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Hegseth is the latest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to travel to Venezuela following visits this year by the Interior and Energy secretaries, who have focused on efforts to tap the South American nation's oil reserves and critical minerals. It comes after Trump said in August that Hegseth helped broker a sweeping deal for the U.S. to take control of some Venezuelan oil reserves.

Venezuelan state television broadcast footage of Hegseth at the presidential palace in Caracas, alongside acting President Delcy Rodríguez. The Pentagon chief is there months after U.S. forces carried out a surprise nighttime raid in the Venezuelan capital to capture Maduro and whisk him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

Intelligence director: Service disruptions are not part of a coordinated cyberattack

The Trump administration’s director of national intelligence, Jay Clayton, says recent computer systems service disruptions in the government and private sector are “not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.”

Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee the outages instead appear to be separate and “associated with maintenance and technical changes.”

The testimony was the latest effort by the Trump administration to offer reassurances after technical outages that have affected everything from Microsoft to the Federal Aviation Administration, the banking industry to United Airlines and a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency.

Clayton said in interviews Tuesday that the outages appeared to be connected to recent efforts to upgrade systems and patch vulnerabilities.

Mullin says canceling LSU-Texas trip could have sent wrong message

The Homeland Security Secretary offered a new defense Wednesday for his weekend flight to the LSU-Texas college football game, saying canceling the trip could have sent a confusing message.

Markwayne Mullin, speaking at the House Homeland Security Committee’s worldwide threats hearing, said the trip had been planned for weeks so that he could take his nieces to the game and there was discussion beforehand about whether to forgo it.

“If we canceled something with the airspace completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there. I was meeting other people there that would show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly,” Mullin said.

Mullin said Tuesday and reiterated Wednesday that he is required to fly on government planes and that he personally paid for the trip.

His comments, delivered in a forceful tone, came after Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson faulted him for the trip while others were stranded because of the nationwide ground stop, which had been lifted before his flight.

Mullin says entire government worked together to respond to the ground stop

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that when the FAA ordered the ground stop, the entire cabinet worked together.

“The whole of government went to work — every aspect of it,” he said.

More than 4,000 planes landed safely and the response was a great success, Mullin added.

Mullin said the government was able to get planes back in the air safely within a matter of hours.

Bennie Thompson faults Mullin over taking flight to college football game

The top ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for taking a government flight to a college football game shortly after a nationwide ground stop.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, speaking during a committee hearing on worldwide threats, addressed Mullin’s weekend travel at the start of the meeting.

“While Americans were stranded in airports across the country, with many sleeping on the floor at their gates, the secretary boarded a luxury jet, flew to a college football game and visited the private suite of a company that DHS had awarded a $2.2 billion contract for the secretary of Homeland Security,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the Trump administration was failing to take responsibility for that and other recent technological disruptions.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is nominated to become House speaker, a historic first

Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to be speaker of the House, as he brushed past skeptics and was on track to make history as the nation's first Black American with the gavel.

Jeffries, of New York, secured the nod during closed-door voting, ahead of a full House vote when the new Congress convenes in January.

He ran unopposed but faces a restive party eager for a change after voters ousted Republicans in a rebuke of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Jeffries is part of a leadership trio with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who would all be historic firsts — Clark as the first female majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. They also ran unopposed.

Jeffries will face a separate roll call of the whole House to become speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027.

Committee chairman criticizes FBI director over absence at hearing

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican and chairperson of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the panel had made repeated efforts to line up FBI Director Kash Patel’s appearance at Wednesday’s worldwide threats hearing but that he made it clear “he had no intention” of being present.

Garbarino said Patel’s absence marked a significant departure from committee precedent. He said the committee has been clear about its expectation that the FBI director appear in person to testify.

The committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Bennie Thompson, also joined in the criticism.

The FBI sent Deputy Director Christopher Raia in Patel’s place.

Also testifying were Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Jay Clayton, the Trump administration’s director of national intelligence.

Senate committee scratches plans to vote on NSF director nominee

Sen. Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate health committee, said they would not consider Jim O’Neill, the White House’s pick to lead the science organization.

Cassidy said O’Neill “did not do enough to stand up for science” during his time as acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, raising concerns about how he might lead the National Science Foundation.

It’s not yet clear why the vote did not happen. In an email, the White House confirmed it has not pulled O’Neill’s nomination.

O’Neill does not have an advanced science degree or research experience.

Earlier this year, around 50 scientific institutions and groups signed an open letter urging the Senate to hold a confirmation hearing for O’Neill so they could learn more about his vision for NSF before a vote.

The science foundation’s staff has been gutted over the past year, and more than $1 billion of its allotted funding sat unused when the fiscal year ended last month.

Voting is underway to nominate Jeffries for House speaker

Democrats are voting in a closed-door meeting nominating Jeffries to become the House speaker when the new Congress convenes.

If nominated by his colleagues, Jeffries would face a vote of the whole House on Jan. 3, 2027.

Vance cancels appearances at NYT summit to focus on outages

The New York Times said that Vice President JD Vance has canceled his scheduled Wednesday appearance at the news organization’s DealBook Summit.

Vance’s office declined to directly address his decision to skip the event and instead referred to DealBook’s “tweets on the matter.”

The Times reported Vance has been called to stay in Washington to take part in meetings to address tech outages that have impacted airlines and banks.

Colleagues nominating Jeffries to be House speaker

Five Democrats essentially representing all corners of the caucus will nominate Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker.

Among them is Rep. James Clyburn, the legendary lawmaker from South Carolina.

Democrats are meeting to elect their leaders for the new Congress in January.

House hearing on worldwide threats begins

A congressional hearing on worldwide threats is underway in Washington, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin set to testify.

The hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee is aimed at assessing threats 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

It also comes amid disruptive technological outages, including a rare nationwide ground stop of flights last week.

Also appearing are FBI deputy director Christopher Raia and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Mullin, along with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, took the lead briefing the public after the outage, which the Trump administration has said likely is not the result of an attack.

Mullin has also been in the news because he took a government flight — which he said he personally paid for — to an LSU-Texas college football match Saturday, hours after the upheaval at airports.

House Democrats meet to elect leadership for new Congress

House Democrats are gathering behind closed doors to nominate the House speaker and choose other top leadership positions.

Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces a key test on his path to becoming House speaker, and is expected to easily clear the majority threshold from Democrats during the private caucus election. He and the other top leaders are running unopposed.

In first voting, Rep. Ted Lieu of California has been elected the caucus chairman.

The House elects its speaker when the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027. Jeffries would make history as the nation’s first Black American to become speaker of the House.

Trump plans to meet separately with Russia’s Putin on his China trip

Trump plans to meet separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in China, in addition to his already scheduled three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a U.S. official confirmed.

Trump’s meeting with Putin would be the first time the pair have sat down since they met in 2025 in Alaska, conducting talks that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The distressing series of technical outages back home has put the Trump administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty ahead of a potentially complicated trilateral meeting on Thursday with Xi and Putin.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Mullin did not acknowledge under testimony that some ICE officers were hired and allowed to work under lowered standards and incomplete background checks.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.