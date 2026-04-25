Orbán steps back after a landslide loss, vowing to rebuild Hungary’s 'national side'

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will not take his seat in parliament following a landslide election loss this month, and will instead focus on rebuilding his nationalist-populist political community, he announced Saturday in a video on social media.

Hungary's April 12 election brought an end to Orbán's 16 years in power when voters cast their ballots overwhelmingly for a center-right challenger who promised to crack down on endemic corruption and restore Hungary's democratic institutions that had been eroded under Orbán.

That challenger, the Tisza party led by Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Péter Magyar, won a two-thirds majority in parliament that will allow it to undo many of Orbán's policies.

Since the election, the long-serving prime minister’s future role in Hungarian political life, and whether he will retain a role in government, has been uncertain.

But in a video posted to Facebook, Orbán said his party’s caucus in parliament would be “radically transformed” following the election loss, and that he would not take his seat.

“Our task now is not in parliament,” Orbán said, but in the “reorganization” of his political camp that he calls the “national side.”

“I have led our community for nearly four decades,” Orbán said. “This camp has always been the most united and cohesive political community in Hungary.”

Magyar has vowed to restore democratic institutions and the rule of law, which eroded under Orbán’s rule, and to hold accountable those who he says were responsible for overseeing and benefiting from widespread official corruption.

When the new parliament forms on May 9, it will be the first time since Hungary’s transition from state socialism in 1990 that Orbán has not held a seat among lawmakers.

In his statement, Orbán suggested he would remain the president of his Fidesz party after the party’s congress convenes in June to elect its leader.

Magyar’s party gained 141 seats out of 199 in parliament, the largest majority in Hungary’s post-Communist history. Orbán’s far-right, eurosceptic Fidesz party will control 52 seats, down from 135 before the election.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.