Turkish man arrested in UK on US charges accusing him of aiding Hamas

NEW YORK — A Turkish man was arrested Friday in the United Kingdom on charges alleging he conspired to funnel money and supplies to Hamas through his senior role in what prosecutors say was a sham global humanitarian organization.

Mohammad Yousef Hasna, 45, of Istanbul, was ordered held pending extradition proceedings that will occur before he can be brought to New York.

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald in Manhattan said Hasna worked closely with Hamas’ senior leadership to deliver supplies, food and funding to Hamas under the guise of humanitarian aid.

The United States has designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization.

It was not immediately known who would represent Hasna in the U.S.

Charges lodged against Hasna include conspiring to provide material support to Hamas, conspiring to finance terrorism and financing terrorism. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

In a release, the U.S. government alleged that Hasna worked closely with senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas' governing body, since at least 2023.

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