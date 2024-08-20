1 killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Sumter County that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on County Road 472 near Oxford.

According to FHP, a Cadillac CTS was headed westbound on CR-472 west of NE 42nd Blvd. and entered the eastbound lanes to pass other cars on the road when it collided nearly head-on with a Nissan Altima traveling east on CR-472.

READ: Crash snarls traffic in both directions of I-4 in Volusia County

The impact forced both cars to rotate onto the south shoulder of the roadway with the Cadillac overturning multiple times.

See a map of the area below:

Troopers say the Altima driver, identified only as a 55-year-old woman from Oxford, died at the crash scene.

The Cadillac driver, identified as a 52-year-old man from Ocala, and his passenger, an 81-year-old man from Yorkville, Illinois, were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

READ: COVID surge: What is KP.3.1.1, its signs, symptoms

Troopers have not said whether any of the people involved in the crash used their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group