Florida sees the highest gas prices in 2023, and AAA predicts a busy Labor Day weekend for travel

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA said Florida saw its highest gas prices for 2023 last week when the pump hit $3.85 per gallon last Thursday.

The auto club predicted the gas prices would jump last week, and they did by $.11, with Floridians paying $.27 more per gallon than they did this time last year.

“The volatility in prices at the pump will likely continue throughout the next couple of months, now that the tropics are beginning to heat up,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices typically increase if a tropical system threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines. These refineries are the primary supplier of gasoline for Florida. The extent of the price hike varies, depending on the severity of the storm and extent of any damages sustained by the refineries or supply chain.”

AAA is looking towards Labor Day weekend travel, and their data shows domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% from last year.

This Labor Day weekend, Florida and Orlando are still in the top five domestic travel destinations. Much of that is driven by the demand for cruise travel, where AAA sees cruise bookings up 19% compared to 2022.

“Labor Day weekend will be the big sendoff to what has been an extremely busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

