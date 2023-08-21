Central Florida restaurant evacuated after gas leak, fire officials say

OCALA, Fla. — A restaurant was evacuated after a gas leak Sunday night, Ocala Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials said the leak was reported around 8:45 p.m. at China Lee Buffet near E Silver Street Blvd.

According to a news release, Ocala Fire Rescue, Ocala Police Department, and TECO Gas Company responded to the gas leak.

Officials said the gas leak was due to an accidental puncture of the main line with an excavator.

Police said they are redirecting the traffic on Highway 40 ( E SS Blvd.)





