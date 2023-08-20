Tropics heat up: Tropical waves could develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor five areas of interest.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the tropics continue to be active.

There’s a good chance that the tropical wave near Florida could develop into a tropical system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Parts of South Texas should keep a close eye on this.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Caribbean shows signs of organization, and we could see this become a Tropical Depression early this week.

Areas of the Central and Eastern Caribbean should expect heavy rain from this wave but could have tropical impacts through the middle of this upcoming week.

Tropical Depression #6 and the remaining two tropical waves (closer to Africa) are forecasted to stay out to sea.

