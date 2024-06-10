Gas prices are falling; here’s how much a gallon costs in your neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas prices are at their lowest since February.

That’s according to AAA, who said the average price for a gallon of gas landed at just over $3.28 on Monday.

The auto club said a weaker oil market has helped prices to fall roughly 27 cents over the past 2 1/2 weeks.

About 20 cents of that drop has happened over the last 10 days alone.

Oil analysts believe the weaker oil markets are due in part to a stronger dollar and a better-than-expected U.S. employment report, according to AAA.

“Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

In Central Florida, your zip code might even sit below the state average.

Here’s a county-by-county look at how much a gallon of gas, on average, will cost drivers on Monday:

Lake: $3.12

Osceola: $3.16

Orange: $3.21

Brevard: $3.23

Polk: $3.24

Seminole: $3.25

Sumter: $3.26

Marion: $3.27

Volusia: $3.28

Flagler: $3.35

