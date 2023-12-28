Global icon Nicki Minaj announces Pink Friday 2 Tour

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Queen of Hip-Hop, officially announces her worldwide tour for 2024, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Her largest tour to date, the 37 date world tour kicks off on Friday, Mar 1, 2024, which includes stops in Europe and a stop in Orlando at the Kia Center on Mar 22.

Minaj became the first woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits with an astounding 133 total entries which is the most among female hip-hop artists.

Her debut album “Pink Friday” the prequel to Pink Friday 2 started her ascension in the hip-hop game selling 375,000 copies in her first week.

Tickets for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour are on sale now wherever you purchase your tickets.

