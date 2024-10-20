Hearing scheduled for former Orange County deputy accused of killing wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain about the case of a former Orange County deputy who allegedly killed his estranged wife.

The case was initially thought to be a suicide that happened on Monday, according to investigators.

But on Friday, deputies were back at the scene, where they arrested Anthony Shea -- a former Orange County deputy and the victim’s husband.

He is now accused of killing Lt. Ellie Shea in their own bedroom.

Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea The community is mourning the loss of Lt. Eloilda “Ellie” Shea, who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 14 in Orange County. (Orange County Sheriff's Office /Orange County Sheriff's Office)

According to the arrest report, Shea had called 911 to report that his wife had killed herself.

However, investigators said they uncovered an audio recording on her phone from that night, moments after she allegedly messaged her husband.

The report stated that Anthony could be heard in the audio telling a child “she’s sleeping.” About 40 minutes later, the man is heard walking into the room and calling 911.

Investigators now believe he shot his wife and texted himself as an alibi.

A few years ago, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office praised Shea as a hero for preventing a man from taking his own life.

At the time, Shea told the man that his own sister had committed suicide several years before.

On social media, OCSO shared the following statement:

On Monday, October 14, 2024, OCSO deputies responded to the Rio Pinar area of east Orange County for what appeared to be a suicide. That call involved OCSO Lieutenant Eloilda "Ellie" Shea.



In the days since this tragedy rocked our agency, OCSO homicide detectives - who conduct… pic.twitter.com/MO3QxGszwb — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 18, 2024

Anthony Shea’s next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25th.

