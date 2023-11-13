‘Lake to Lagoon’ Central Florida conservation program awarded $25M

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A program aimed at conserving environmentally sensitive lands in three Central Florida counties was recently awarded $25 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund its efforts.

The money will help support the “Lake to Lagoon” conservation program in Volusia, Lake, and Flagler counties.

Officials said the funding is part of the Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program, and one of 81 funded projects totaling $1.1 billion nationwide.

“We are thrilled to receive this RCPP award. As one of Florida’s fastest growing areas, the Lake to Lagoon region will benefit from expanded conservation efforts for land and resource protection,” said Tom Kay, the executive director of Alachua Conservation Trust, which leads the Lake to Lagoon partnership.

Officials said Lake to Lagoon is a low-lying region bounded by large interior lakes and rivers and the Mosquito and Indian River lagoons along the Atlantic Coast. The area is home to nearly a million Floridians as well as diverse wildlife, wildlands, rural farms and timberlands.

Officials said as the area’s populations continues to increase, it’s imperative to address the environmental challenges it faces related to storms, droughts and wildfires.

