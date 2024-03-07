Melbourne police charge suspect in murder of man found dead in his home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Homicide investigators with the Melbourne Police Department say they’ve identified the person responsible for murdering a man in his own home.

Melbourne Police officers responded to 716 McDermott Ave. just after 2 p.m. on February 24 for a death investigation.

They arrived to find 32-year-old Kenneth Johnson dead in the home from an apparent homicide. Police have not said exactly how Johnson died.

According to the police department, investigators quickly identified 26-year-old Chasemichael Smith as a person of interest in the case.

On Thursday, police announced they’d arrested Smith for Johnson’s murder.

Smith was processed at the Melbourne Police Department and has since been booked on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and grand theft.

He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

Investigators have not explained exactly how they developed Smith as the suspect in Johnson’s murder, or what the motive for the murder may have been.

