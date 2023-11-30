Orange County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian express concerns about continued flooding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Orange County community hard hit by Hurricane Ian are fed up with flooding that’s a problem during even regular rainstorms.

County leaders met with Pinar Drive residents this week to discuss possible solutions, but some weren’t happy with what they heard.

Flooding in the area is well documented.

Our crews captured video of stalled cars and children on rafts after the street flooded during a regular summer storm in 2019.

A 2020 county study of the area says the issue stems back to at least 2001.

Pinar Drive residents say over the last year flooding has gotten worse and become more frequent.

Residents believe a canal that runs parallel to their homes is not draining properly. It led to street flooding just two weeks ago.

“We’re looking to the county to make some proactive changes,” said Pinar Drive Resident Allison Blake.

Blake was among a group of several dozen residents who met with county leaders Monday to discuss possible solutions.

Orange County’s now studying drainage infrastructure in the area to figure out what’s going wrong.

The study will be completed in 2025 and will determine the level of service provided by the existing drainage infrastructure.

As that study continues, a county spokesperson says crews are currently working to put in new double box culverts on Lake Underhill Drive that will improve the capacity of the entire Pinar System.

They are also evaluating whether 18 acres of conservation land nearby can be used as an overflow area for the canal. While this would not impact the area during a major storm, the county believes it could alleviate flooding during lesser rainfall events.

A county spokesperson also added that in the meantime the area will continue to be treated as a “hotspot” meaning it will be a priority for maintenance ahead of possible storms.

A meeting to update the community on progress will be scheduled in May of 2024.

