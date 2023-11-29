Daytona Beach to add $30 million in upgrades to Jackie Robinson Ballpark

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Jackie Robinson Ballpark will get some new upgrades as part of a new lease with the Daytona Tortugas.

The Daytona Beach City Council on Nov. 15 agreed to a 20-year lease with two five-year renewals with the Minor League Baseball team, a class A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds.

As part of the agreement, the city will provide more than $30 million in upgrades to the stadium.

Dru Driscoll, deputy city manager and city fire chief, said during the meeting, that after the approval, the city will go out to a request for proposals on the design and bring renderings back to council for both citizens and council members.

