Man driving Tesla near Winter Garden dies in crash; FHP still trying to determine when it happened

Orange County, Fla. — Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Horizon West area of Orange County on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Tiny Road and Green Orchard Avenue.

Troopers said a 41-year-old Winter Garden man was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y southbound on Tiny Road above the speed limit and went airborne after descending a hill.

They said the SUV rotated clockwise, struck a fence, traveled into a field and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos: Snow blankets US

Troopers said they are unsure of the date and the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Investigators said the vehicle was discovered at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, but a nearby resident advised that they believe they might have heard the crash at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Photos: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Winter Garden deadly crash Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road. (WFTV staff)

See a map of the crash scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group