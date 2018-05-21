0 7 signs you should avoid that used car

Ever shopped for a used car and had that little seed of doubt that maybe – just maybe – it’s not going to turn out to be such a great purchase? You’re not alone; lots of used car shoppers hesitate when it’s time to sign the dotted line because they’re worried about getting stuck with an unreliable lemon car. Toyota of Clermont is here to share tips on how to spot a lemon – use these 7 signs as indicators next time you decide to browse the lot!

Which signs should you look for when used car shopping?

Sign #1: The mileage on the odometer is inaccurate. The best way to verify the mileage is to cross-reference it with the CarFax report (which Toyota of Clermont will provide free of charge). If the numbers don’t match, chances are the seller has tampered with the odometer to change the mileage. Walk away!

Sign #2: The check engine light doesn’t illuminate… ever. The check engine light should briefly light up when you turn the car on so keep an eye on it – if it doesn’t come on at all, the seller has most likely tampered with it so it stays off because there’s an actual problem with the engine.

Sign #3: The interior or trunk smells like mildew. Not only is mildew an extremely difficult smell to get rid of, this can also indicate that the used car in question has some sort of water damage. Who knows what else the water affected? Don’t take the chance.

Sign #4: You see puddles underneath the car. If the car is leaking, take note – it could be something in the engine leaking or busted. If you see liquid under the car then definitely have a mechanic take a look at things before you sign the dotted line.

Sign #5: You see rust – anywhere. Rust is a big deal; not only will it cost you a pretty penny to fix, it can also cause structure damage to the car and make it unsafe in an accident. Plus, rust is usually a pretty good indicator that this owner did not care for their car routinely, so who know what other maintenance they’ve skipped?

Toyota of Clermont can help you spot a lemon car

Sign #6: Paint seems to be mismatched in spots or you see panels that don’t quite line up. All of the above are signs of accident damage that was repaired. Check the CarFax report to see if any accidents were reported and if they weren’t, question the seller. There could be more hidden damage.

Sign #7: The car is on when you get there. If the seller already has the car running when you arrive, chances are it has trouble starting. Turn it off, let it cool down, and crank the ignition again to see for yourself.

