0 Toyota of Clermont shares 4 things you should do AFTER buying a used car

You bought your first used car – congratulations! You made a great investment that will last you for years to come and we know you put in a good deal of hard work getting to this point. However, there are still a few more things you need to take care of before you get into the driver’s seat. Toyota of Clermont is here to tell you about 4 more important things to add to your to-do list after you buy a used car.

What leg work do you have to do AFTER you buy a car?

Item #1: Get insurance ironed out.

Car insurance is an essential part of the puzzle when it comes to being a responsible car owner. It’s your protection should you get into an accident, especially if it’s not your fault. It’s also illegal to drive without it! Toyota of Clermont recommends that before you leave the dealership, you start a new policy for your used car OR update your current one to include it. Don’t drive without insurance! It’s not worth the risk.

Item #2: Take care of all of the paperwork and transfers.

If you shopped at Toyota of Clermont and bought your used car from us, congrats – we took care of the paperwork for you! Our skilled team of finance specialists will ensure that the title and tag are transferred for you and also that your registration is updated. You’ll be ready to hit the road as soon as you sign the dotted line. However, if you bought your car in a private sale, you’ll need to take care of this legwork yourself. Contact your local DMV to find out what you need to bring in order to update registration and transfer the title and tag of the car. Also ask about associated fees and be sure to make an appointment to save time!

Item #3: Visit a mechanic.

At Toyota of Clermont, we inspect all of our used cars before they go out on the lot. However, if you buy privately it’s always a smart idea to have a mechanic take a peek under the hood to ensure everything is as it should be. Either way, you need to get your car on a routine auto service schedule to keep it running like new. Visit a mechanic to get the vehicle on a routine schedule NOW and make your life easy!

Item #4: Get to know the owner’s manual.

The owner’s manual is kind of like your car’s bible. It’ll help you learn the ins and outs of the vehicle like what type of gas it takes, what different buttons do, what type of motor oil you should use, what level to keep the tires inflated to, etc. It will help you become a better owner and operator if you take a few minutes to skim the owner’s manual and become more familiar with the car before you hit the road!

