0 Learn the ins and outs of car transmissions!

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Have you ever sat down and tried to understand the ins and outs of car transmissions? For most people, their knowledge extends to the fact that there are automatic and manual options, and that’s about it. They don’t need to know much else in order to operate a car on a daily basis, so they stick to the basics. However, it can be helpful to have a bit more knowledge under your belt when it’s time to start shopping OR when you’re trying to get a better understanding of what goes on under the hood. Toyota of Clermont has the facts you need!

Automatic vs manual transmissions

Let’s start with the basics - automatic and manual. Remember, automatic transmissions are one of the most common types and pretty much do all the work for you - you just get behind the wheel. Gear shifts are accomplished electronically so you only have to shift into drive, reverse, neutral, and park.

Manual transmissions, on the other hand, aren’t quite as common as automatics and require more work on the part of the driver. Drivers have to actually manually shift the gears using a clutch pedal and a gear shifter to operate the vehicle. They’re not as popular because they are more hands-on, but some drivers prefer them because they offer more control over your drive time.

Clermont Toyota service techs explain the differences in this car part

Now, let’s break things down. Did you know there are four types of automatic transmissions? Our Clermont Toyota service techs are here to explain each:

1) Conventional automatic: this type uses a gear system similar to a manual system but uses electronically controlled clutch packs to shift. If your car sits still on an incline or inches forward when you’re in neutral, then it’s conventional.

2) Continuously variable: this type of transmission does away with the gear system and instead uses a system of pulleys that create friction. A torque converter then maximizes fuel efficiency and helps make the transitions smooth. The downsides to this new technology? Sometimes they’re louder than conventional ones and they don’t have anything to write home about when it comes to acceleration.

3) Automated manual: this type is actually a combination of manual and automatic systems. There’s a computer operatedclutch in the car, but there are also shifting tools like paddle shifters, etc. to allow the driver a higher degree of control.

4) Dual-clutch automated manual: this type is designed similarly to a manual transmission but performs more like an automatic. You’ll find that there are two different gear shafts and your car automatically engages one while preparing to engage the other on the next shift. You’ll find this mostly in sports cars.

