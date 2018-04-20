0 Toyota of Clermont breaks down tire rotations

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

When’s the last time you got a tire rotation? Most people think that as long as their tires have enough air, enough tread, and aren’t going flat, then they’re good to go. However, tires are costly to replace when it comes down to it, so you want to do whatever you can to extend their life… right? This is where tire rotations come in. Our Orlando auto service techs are here to explain what they are and why they’re so important!

Why should you worry about tire rotations?

Tire rotations are just what they sound like – our techs will take the tires off of your car and rotate their positions. There are different types, but we’ll get into that later. First, let’s talk about the basics of this very important Orlando car maintenance.

Your car tires wear unevenly just from driving. When you make turns, your front tires take the brunt of the wear since they lead the way. The friction from the road breaks down the rubber on the tires, which in turn wears down the tread (what the tires use to grip the road). Also, if your tires are unbalanced it may cause them to wear unevenly.

Bottom line, your front tires take more of a hit than your back tires, which is why it’s wise to rotate them (basically, swap them out). This will extend their life and save you money.

You should get a tire rotation ever 5,000 to 10,000 miles based on your drive time habits, but be sure to ask our techs or check your owner’s manual for other car tire care recommendations.

Learn the details regarding this Orlando Toyota service

Now, let’s talk about the different types of Orlando tire rotations available to you. Again, our auto service techs can recommend the right one for your vehicle and your tires.

Side to side: Your front tires swap sides (left and right) and your back tires follow suit. This is for cars with different sized wheels and non-directional tires that rotate in both directions.

Front to rear: Your front car tires are moved to the back, and your back car tires are moved to the front. This is for cars with the same size wheels all around and directional tires that just rotate in one direction.

Forward cross or “x”: Tires are moved from front to back, but then also left rear to front right and right rear to left front to right. This is for front-wheel drive vehicles with non-directional tires.

Rearward cross or “x”: Tires are moved from back to front, but then also left front to right rear and right front to left rear. This is for rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive vehicles with directional tires.

Need to schedule an Orlando tire rotation? Call us today – we’re ready and waiting for your appointment at (352) 404-7001, or you can stop by 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.