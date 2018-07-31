0 Should you be worried about highway miles or city miles?

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

So you’re shopping for an Orlando used car. What kinds of questions are you asking the sellers? If you’re prepared, then you’re probably asking about mileage. After all, it’s an important aspect of the car you’re thinking about buying. High mileage cars tend to require a bit more maintenance and could cost you more in repairs, and they also tend to have a shorter lifespan. However, the number isn’t the only thing you should ask about when considering mileage; you should also consider the TYPE of mileage that’s been put on the car.

There are two main types of miles to consider when it comes to Orlando used car shopping – highway miles and city miles. Toyota of Clermont is here to break down the differences between the two so you can make a more educated decision about your next ride!

Highway miles: Are they really worse?

Most people assume that highway miles are worse than city miles. Highways require your vehicle to move at high speeds for long periods of time. That can’t be good for your engine, right? Actually, highway driving is BETTER for your car.

Yes, you’re moving at high speeds, but you’re moving at constant speeds. This is better for your engine, your transmission, and your brakes and also improves your fuel efficiency so you get more bang for your buck.

You’re also doing your battery and alternator a favor – long highway drives give them more time to charge adequately.

Highway miles tend to be over smoother surfaces – there aren’t as many potholes and not as much road construction, and you’re also typically further away from other vehicles. All of this means less chance of an accident AND less stress on your suspension.

City miles: Should they be cause for concern?

Believe it or not, city miles are the ones you need to worry about – they’re actually rougher on your car than highway miles. Here’s why:

City miles (and suburbia miles) are usually stop-and-go, whether it’s from traffic or from stoplights and stop signs. This means more work for your engine, your transmission and your brakes. It also means you won’t get the fuel efficiency you deserve.

City drive times are also more likely to have things like potholes, construction, and curbs – which means more possible damage to your suspension.

When you’re driving in the city, you’re a lot closer to other vehicles so you have a higher chance of getting into a collision… and who wants that?

So now you know – highway miles are actually BETTER for your ride than driving in the city! Next time you’re shopping Orlando used cars, you can ask more questions and get a better idea of how the car was cared for before it was put up for sale.

Have questions or want to shop reliable used vehicles today? Call Toyota of Clermont! You can reach us at (352) 404-7000, seven days a week until 10pm.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.